Video and photos: More than 50 people brave the elements to help raise money for Leamington homeless charity

More than 50 people braved the elements last week to help raise thousands of pounds for a Leamington charity.

Last Friday (February 9), Helping Hands held its annual ‘Big Sleepout’ event in the grounds of All Saints’ Parish Church in Leamington, where participants got to experience what it is like to spend a night on the streets.

Participants slept in the grounds of All Saint's Church in Leamington for the event. Photo by Helping Hands

Those taking part included those from local business such as Fine & Country, students from schools and universities including Southam College and the University of Warwick Homeless Action Society as well as individuals and volunteers.

The event helped raise more than £8,500, which will be used to help the charity’s various projects.

This includes: the breakfast service and dinner soup kitchen, providing meals, hygiene and food parcels to individuals and families in need, supporting women at the Esther group and the Esther House accommodation, supporting men attending the Elijah’s rest group and the House2Home project, which distributes donated furniture to those in need.

A spokesperson from Helping Hands said: “Thank you to everyone that took part, including not only our amazing fundraisers, but staff, volunteers and all the local business that provided a service at no expense to help make our evening a success.

The Big Sing who performed and helped warm everyone up ahead of bedding down in the cold for the night. Photo by Helping Hands

“A big thank you to The Big Sing who gave a glowing performance and certainly warmed everyone up ahead of bedding down in the cold for the night.

“We are so fortunate to be part of such a supportive community.”

Many businesses and individuals supported the event, including the team at We Love Pizza in Leamington.

Geanina Lacraru, who runs We Love Pizza in Regents Place with her partner Jose Ribeiro, handed out pizzas to people on site who took part in the sleepout event.

More than 50 people took part in the 'Big Sleepout' including local businesses, students and individuals and volunteers. Photo by Helping Hands

The giveaway was the latest in a series of gestures by the restaurant to support the charity over the years since it opened in 2020.

The fundraising page for the event is still open and donations can be made by going to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/thebigsleepout2024