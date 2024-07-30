Video and photos: Take a look at Warwick Folk Festival's Morris Dancer procession

This year, the event which took place at Castle Park, ran from July 25 to July 28 and featured 82 acts plus headline acts The Unthanks, Oysterband, Spooky Mens Chorale, and Breabach.

The festival also featured a craft fair, a festival village with food and a children’s area.

As with previous years, it also featured the return of the Warwick Folk Festival Fringe, with concerts, sessions, and dance displays in the town across the weekend.

One of the popular events each year is the annual Morris Dancers procession, which saw groups from across the country travel through the town last Saturday for the parade.

The Mayor of Warwick Cllr David Skinner also took part in the procession.

These photos, sent to us by Geoff Ousbey, show the procession travelling down Church Street.

To see Geoff’s video of the event go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RwfGOB86IU

1 . Warwick Folk Festival 2024 Morris Dancer procession The procession coming down Church Street.Photo: Geoff Ousbey

