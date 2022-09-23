Video and photos: Watch tree carver in action as he makes more creations at a Warwick park
He made some sculptures out of dead wood
By Kirstie Smith
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:56 pm
A tree carver returned to a Warwick park this week to create more art out of dead wood.
On Thursday (September 22) Graham Jones was seen making sculptures near St John’s Brook in Priory Park.
The session saw Graham attempt to make a seat but this had to be abandoned as the tree was too rotten.
However the carver went on to make a face, an eye and a bird.
Here’s a few photos by Geoff Ousbey of Graham's work.
Click here to watch the video.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 5