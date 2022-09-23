Video and photos: Watch tree carver in action as he makes more creations at a Warwick park​​​​​​​

A tree carver returned to a Warwick park this week to create more art out of dead wood.

On Thursday (September 22) Graham Jones was seen making sculptures near St John’s Brook in Priory Park.

The session saw Graham attempt to make a seat but this had to be abandoned as the tree was too rotten.

However the carver went on to make a face, an eye and a bird.

Here’s a few photos by Geoff Ousbey of Graham's work.

Click here to watch the video.

Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick Carver Graham Jones when he was attempting to make a seat from dead wood. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick Carver Graham Jones starting his seat project, which later had to be abandoned. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick Carver Graham Jones working on the seat. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick The started seat project, which had to be abandoned as the wood was too rotten. Photo by Geoff Ousbey