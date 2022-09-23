Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Carver Graham Jones was seen making sculptures in Priory Park. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Video and photos: Watch tree carver in action as he makes more creations at a Warwick park​​​​​​​

He made some sculptures out of dead wood

By Kirstie Smith
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:56 pm

A tree carver returned to a Warwick park this week to create more art out of dead wood.

On Thursday (September 22) Graham Jones was seen making sculptures near St John’s Brook in Priory Park.

The session saw Graham attempt to make a seat but this had to be abandoned as the tree was too rotten.

However the carver went on to make a face, an eye and a bird.

Here’s a few photos by Geoff Ousbey of Graham's work.

Click here to watch the video.

Undefined: readMore

1. Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick

Carver Graham Jones when he was attempting to make a seat from dead wood. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Photo Sales

2. Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick

Carver Graham Jones starting his seat project, which later had to be abandoned. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Photo Sales

3. Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick

Carver Graham Jones working on the seat. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Photo Sales

4. Wood carving in Priory Park in Warwick

The started seat project, which had to be abandoned as the wood was too rotten. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5