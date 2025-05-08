The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner, next to one of the new mural sections.The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner, next to one of the new mural sections.
Video and photos: Watch work taking place at Warwick's new mural site

By Kirstie Smith
Published 8th May 2025, 16:24 BST
Work is continuing to take place to transform a tired underpass in Warwick into a community art project.

The aim of the project is to turn the Priory Park pedestrian underpass into a work of art that celebrates Warwick’s past, present, and future.

The initiative is being led by Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) and Packmores Residents Association (PAC) and they have appointed renowned street art organisation BRINK Contemporary Arts to bring the vision to life.

BRINK is headed by Tim Robottom, who is also behind the Leamington Mural Festival. He previously worked with several local groups to help shape the mural’s final design, ensuring the artwork reflects the voices and stories of the Warwick community.

Work has been continuing on the mural and the finished artwork is due to be completed later this month.

Here’s a few photos by Geoff Ousbey of the ongoing work by Brink Contemporary Arts.

Click here to watch the video.

Work taking place on part of the mural.

1. Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural

Work taking place on part of the mural. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Members from BRINK Contemporary Arts have been working on the mural.

2. Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural

Members from BRINK Contemporary Arts have been working on the mural. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Work taking place on a section of the mural.

3. Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural

Work taking place on a section of the mural. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The mural is a community-led art project.

4. Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural

The mural is a community-led art project. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

