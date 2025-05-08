Video and photos: Watch work taking place at Warwick's new mural site

The aim of the project is to turn the Priory Park pedestrian underpass into a work of art that celebrates Warwick’s past, present, and future.

The initiative is being led by Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) and Packmores Residents Association (PAC) and they have appointed renowned street art organisation BRINK Contemporary Arts to bring the vision to life.

BRINK is headed by Tim Robottom, who is also behind the Leamington Mural Festival. He previously worked with several local groups to help shape the mural’s final design, ensuring the artwork reflects the voices and stories of the Warwick community.

Work has been continuing on the mural and the finished artwork is due to be completed later this month.

Here’s a few photos by Geoff Ousbey of the ongoing work by Brink Contemporary Arts.

1 . Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural Work taking place on part of the mural. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural Members from BRINK Contemporary Arts have been working on the mural. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural Work taking place on a section of the mural. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Work taking place on the Priory Park underpass mural The mural is a community-led art project. Photo: Geoff Ousbey