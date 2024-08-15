Video and Pictures: Here's a look at newest HS2 185-metre long bridge near Balsall Common

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HS2 has unveiled the completed bridge for the project which will carry the high-speed line under the A452 Kenilworth Road, near Balsall Common.

A team of 50 people based on site marked the final installations on the self-contained ‘box’ bridge structure following an 18-month build process.

This involved installing 12 parapets, which will act as safety barriers when traffic eventually passes over the bridge.

The structure is 185 metres in length, 19.5 metres in width and 13.9 metres in height. Photo supplied by HS2

The structure is 185 metres in length, 19.5 metres in width and 13.9 metres in height – constructed using 7,200 cubic metres of concrete and 1,800 tonnes of steel.

With the structure now complete, work will begin on the embankments and landscaping the surrounding area on both sides of the bridge, as part of the A452 realignment.

HS2 said the team will reuse 80,000 cubic metres of material excavated from a nearby HS2 cutting made below ground level in Berkswell.

The backfill process will ensure the structure is enclosed ahead of the road being moved over the new bridge in early 2025, creating space for the railway to pass underneath.

The structure being put in place. Photo supplied by HS2

The operation has been delivered by HS2’s construction partner for the West Midlands, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV), who are constructing 90 kilometres of HS2 between Long Itchington to the centre of Birmingham and on to Staffordshire.

Civil engineering and groundwork specialists Galldris supported BBV with the complex build programme.

Jack King, HS2 project manager, said: “Completion of the A452 Kenilworth Road overbridge signifies a proud moment for everyone working on the project.

“As we celebrate the installation of the final parapets this week, I’d like to thank our civils contractor, designers and everyone from our wider supply chain, who are safely and successfully delivering this huge feat of engineering.”

The A452 Kenilworth Road overbridge. Photo supplied by HS2

Shamus Banaghan, senior project manager at Balfour Beatty VINCI, said: “This bridge is a key structure that will allow HS2 trains to pass underneath the A452 near Balsall Common.

"Standing almost 14 metres high and 185 metres in length, the scale of this achievement is clear to see.

“The recent installation of the final parapets on the roof deck is a special moment for the entire BBV delivery team and our key supply chain partners, who’ve worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to reach this point.”