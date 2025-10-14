Video: Celebration to mark the start of Diwali is held in Leamington town centre

This video (attached) shows the celebration to mark the start of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in Leamington in full swing over the weekend.

The event, held at the top of the Parade on Sunday (October 12), was attended by hundreds of residents from across Warwick district.

Members of the Indian community were joined by residents, local businesses, faith groups and dignitaries in a harmonious celebration of unity and cultural diversity, as the Happy Diwali light was switched on.

The festive atmosphere included stunning traditional dance performances and song and an energetic Dhol Tasha performance that ignited the crowds.

Some photos from the Diwali celebrations in Leamington on Sunday October 12. Credit: Warwick District Council.

The lights were switched on by the Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Naveen Tangri, Councillors Hema Yellapragada and Ella Billiald along with the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Ruggy Singh. the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Jane Lynch MBE and Dharam Veer

Awesti who is the chairman of Shree Krishna Mandir Hindu temple in the town.

Cllr Tangri said: “It was wonderful to see so many people come together, to unite as a community and celebrate this joyous festival which acknowledges the triumph of light over darkness.

“This event has grown from strength to strength, and I would like to thank all of the Councillors, officers, contractors and community representatives that have worked so hard to make it a success.”

Councillor Yellaprgada added: "It was a heart warming evening that truly embodied the spirit of our wonderful towns in Warwick District.

It was a vibrant, inclusive event, brimming with community pride.

"The performances, music and smiles that filled the air showcased how beautifully our town embraces diversity and celebrates togetherness.”