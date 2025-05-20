Video: community-led murals in Warwick park celebrated with unveiling of plaque

A set of four striking murals at Priory Park in Warwick have been completed and celebrated with the unveiling of a plaque.

The murals, on the walls of the run-down railway underpass in the park, were designed and produced by Brink Contemporary Arts, headed by Tim Robottom – the creative force behind the Leamington Mural Festival.

The works celebrate the history of Priory Park and the 200th anniversary of the railway, whilst reflecting what the park now means to the local community.

It also looks forward to the future Priory Pools Community Centre in the park.

Left to right: Fraser Pithie, communities manager for Network Rail’s Central route, Warwick Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner and Tim Robottom of Brink Contemporary Arts unveil the plaque which celebrates the completion of the murals project at the railway bridge under-pass in Priory Park, Warwick.

Tim spent many weeks talking to local groups to shape the mural’s final design, ensuring the artwork reflected the voices and stories of the Warwick community.

These included the Friends of Priory Park, Warwickshire County Record Office, Warwick Youth Town Council and Packmores residents.

The finishing touches to the mural were done by students from St Mary Immaculate Primary School following workshops within the school.

The main mural designs were brought to life by Tim (Lord Numb) and colleague Gordon (Mig29).

One of the murals at the under-pass in Priory Park. Credit: Janette Eslick.

Tim said: ““Bringing street art to Warwick is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“It’s been a real honour to talk to so many people across the town through all the workshops we have run, which helped us get a real feel for how everyone connects with Priory Park.

"We felt choosing a theme of ‘A Day in Priory Park’ allowed us to showcase the wildlife, alongside the historical and future aspects of the park. The reaction to the murals so far has been amazing.

"We really hope this could be the start of something bigger across Warwick.”

One of the murals at the under-pass in Priory Park. Credit: Janette Eslick.

The project was made possible through Network Rail, which granted a license for Brink to paint the murals on its walls.

Generous funding was given from Warwick District Council, King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick Relief in Need, Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwickshire County Council and donated paint from Crown Paints.

Janette Eslick, a trustee at Priory Pools Community Centre who led the mural project, said: “We are grateful to all the funders who made this project possible.

“Warwick District Council were the initial driving force in identifying the potential site and bringing the key stakeholders together.

"It has been a privilege to pick up this project and work with Tim to make it a reality with the support of all the funders and the Packmores Residents Group”

Fundraising for the new purpose-built community centre on the edge of Priory Park and the Packmores estate, is ongoing.

Amanda Burford, chair of Priory Pools Community Centre and member of Packmores Residents Association, said: “The response from the public [to the murals project] has been overwhelming and we are now excited to focus on the new Priory Pools Community Centre.

"We’ve already raised over £1.6 million with a target of £2 million.

"You can see an image of our new centre sneaking into the ‘dawn’ mural as a symbol of new beginnings.

“We do hope that it isn’t too long before we can raise the final funds to get building and make this future a reality.”

For more about Brink Cotemporary Arts follow @brinkstreetart on Instagram.

For more information on how to support the community centre project visit www.priorypoolscc.org or www.facebook.com/PrioryPoolsCommunityCentre