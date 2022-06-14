Video: Firefighters deal with fire caused by faulty tumble dryer at block of properties in Leamington

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a property in Lillington this morning.

The incident happened at a maisonette at the block on the corner of the junction of Valley Road and Crown Way opposite the Four Ways Care Home.

Two crews and a support vehicle attended the fire and the damage to the flat was visible even from the road outside with smoke still visible above the block at about 9.30am this morning.

The damage to the flat (in the top left of the building) could be seen from the road outside.

One onlooker said that the firefighters were quick to arrive at the scene and that it took them about half an hour to tackle the blaze.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 09.12am today to reports of a fire in a first floor kitchen area of a maisonette on Crown way in Leamington.

"Two appliances attended the incident and discovered a tumble dryer on fire.

"All persons were out of the house and the fire was put out by 9.32am.”

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Lillington this morning.