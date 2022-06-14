Video: Firefighters deal with fire caused by faulty tumble dryer at block of properties in Leamington

The incident happened at a block on the corner of the junction on Valley Road and Crown way in Lillington this morning – nobody was hurt

By Oliver Williams
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:20 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:59 am

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a property in Lillington this morning.

The incident happened at a maisonette at the block on the corner of the junction of Valley Road and Crown Way opposite the Four Ways Care Home.

Two crews and a support vehicle attended the fire and the damage to the flat was visible even from the road outside with smoke still visible above the block at about 9.30am this morning.

The damage to the flat (in the top left of the building) could be seen from the road outside.

One onlooker said that the firefighters were quick to arrive at the scene and that it took them about half an hour to tackle the blaze.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 09.12am today to reports of a fire in a first floor kitchen area of a maisonette on Crown way in Leamington.

"Two appliances attended the incident and discovered a tumble dryer on fire.

"All persons were out of the house and the fire was put out by 9.32am.”

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Lillington this morning.
The block of flats on the corner of the junction of Valley Road and Crown Way in Lillington where the incident happened. Two fire crews had parked engines in the car park at the rear and a support vehicle was parked near the gated entrance at the front.
