The first female bishop for Coventry and Warwickshire has been appointed.

The new Bishop of Coventry will be the Right Reverend Sophie Jelley, Downing Street has announced today (Monday November 4), after her nomination was approved by the King.

Bishop Sophie is currently the Suffragan Bishop of Doncaster in the Diocese of Sheffield.

She succeeds the Rt Revd Dr Christopher Cocksworth, who left the diocese in November 2023 to become the Dean of Windsor.

Bishop Sophie will become the tenth Bishop of Coventry since the modern Diocese of Coventry was established in 1918. She is the first woman to be Bishop of Coventry.

Bishop Sophie said: “I am really delighted to be called to serve as the next Bishop of Coventry.

“With its rich diversity of people and significant heritage of culture and industry, I know there will be great opportunities to join in sharing the story of God’s love with the people of Coventry and Warwickshire.

"Over the past few months, I have enjoyed learning much about the inspiring ministries offered in urban and rural, traditional and pioneering contexts, among people of all ages and backgrounds.

"I so look forward to getting to know the people of the diocese across church, school, chaplaincy, and wider communities.”

She added: “The story of Coventry Cathedral, offering a message of forgiveness rather than revenge, has so much to offer our fractured world at this time.

"This gives me great hope for the future as we work together to build on this unique message of reconciliation and make Jesus known more widely.

"I will of course find it incredibly hard to leave Sheffield, the place where I have learned what it is to be a bishop for the church in today’s world.

"I trust that this has equipped me to be the Bishop that Coventry Diocese needs for the coming years as we work together in faith, hope and love, building safer, kinder communities.

"Please pray for me in these next weeks and months, as I will be praying for you all.”

Bishop Sophie will begin her new role in Spring 2025 following an installation service at Coventry Cathedral.

About Bishop Sophie

Bishop Sophie grew up in Brighton before moving to study Theology and Religious studies at the University of Leeds.

Following discerning a call to ordination, Sophie trained at Wycliffe Hall theological college where she gained an MPhil in theology (Christian Doctrine) from Oxford University and was ordained in 1997 in Bradford Cathedral.

In 2000, Sophie took up the role of Mission Partner with the Church Mission Society in Uganda before returning to the UK in 2003 to take up the role of Resident Minister of St John the Evangelist, Church in the Diocese of Guildford.

In 2010 she was appointed Vicar of St Andrew’s Burgess Hill in the Diocese of Chichester and in 2015 she was appointed as Canon Missioner and Diocesan Director of Mission, Discipleship and Ministry in the Diocese of Durham.

In December 2019, it was announced that she would be the next Bishop of Doncaster and she was consecrated a bishop on September 21 2020 at York Minster, following a delay due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

As Bishop of Doncaster, Sophie is the Sponsoring Bishop for all vocations and chairs the Board of Education. Also, she is the national episcopal lead for Lay Ministries across the Church of England.

Sophie is married to Chris, and they have three grown up children. Sophie plays the violin and viola, is a soprano singer and has been a keen runner for many years.

A tour of the diocese

As the new Bishop of Coventry, Bishop Sophie will care for 201 parishes across Warwickshire and Coventry.

She is spending today (Monday November 4) on a whistle-stop tour of the diocese, meeting community and church representatives. She will begin her day at Blue Coat Church of England School in Coventry where she will join in with collective worship with Year Eleven students.

Next, she is off to St Francis Church to visit their Employability project and then will be at Coventry Cathedral at 12pm to take part in the Litany of Reconciliation.

The afternoon will see her visit Saints in Nuneaton, Fenny Compton Village Hall, Kineton Church of England Primary School, the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, and St Nicholas Churc in Alcester.

Bishop Sophie’s appointment welcomed

Jacqueline Ladds, Diocesan Secretary said: “I am delighted that Bishop Sophie will be the next Bishop of Coventry.

"She brings so many qualities and gifts to our diocese including a wealth of experience of parish ministry and diocesan wide mission.

“It will be a privilege to work with her in furthering our vision and mission purpose. We very much look forward to welcoming her and her family to the diocese.”