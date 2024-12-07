Video: giant Leamington cedar tree dating back to Victorian times is blown down in Storm Darragh
The tree, at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West was blown down in the high winds at about 5pm this evening.
Witnesses say a man was trapped by the falling tree.
Emergency services attended the scene.
The cedar tree was said to have dated back to Victorian Times.
Reports of others trees being blown over have been coming in today.
Another tree fell in Willes Road in Leamington earlier today while there was a report of a tree coming down on the Fosse Way near Southam.
Some parts of the UK were battered by gusts of up to 93mph today.
Many train services, ferries and flights were cancelled.
A rare red Met Office warning for parts of Wales and south-west England ended at 11am today, but amber warnings for further wind and rain remained in place through to Saturday evening.