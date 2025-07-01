Video: Hindus celebrate centuries-old festival at Leamington temple

Hindus have celebrated a centuries-old festival at a Leamington temple and captured video footage of some of the event.

Many attended the Odia Society of Leamington’s event at the Shree Krishna Temple on Saturday to mark Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra.

Every year, the coastal town of Puri in Odisha comes alive with the Rath Yatra – a centuries-old festival of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, who are installed in majestic wooden chariots and pulled by devotees between the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple and the Gundicha Temple.