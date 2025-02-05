Video: HS2 reveals progress on bridge being built near Kenilworth

By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Feb 2025, 20:46 BST
HS2 has revealed the latest progress on a new bridge which will cross the high-speed railway near Kenilworth.

Stoneleigh Road bridge will consist of a dual carriageway for vehicles and provide two nature corridors – giving safe passage for wildlife to cross the railway.

It is one of 16 similar ‘green bridges’ on the HS2 project between London and the West Midlands.

Piling work on the bridge, which is 33 metres in length and 42 metres wide, started in October 2023, with a delivery team of 50 people supporting the build at peak construction.

The current state of the Stoneleigh Road bridge near Kenilworth: Credit HS2.placeholder image
The current state of the Stoneleigh Road bridge near Kenilworth: Credit HS2.

The team has recently been making the finishing touches to the bridge, including the installation of 32 parapets, following a huge pour of 1,900 cubic metres of concrete to create a deck slab in late 2024.

With the main construction work now complete, engineers will begin realigning Stoneleigh Road over the top of the bridge and constructing a new roundabout linking to the main entrance of Stoneleigh Business Park.

Hedgerows and vegetation will then be planted in nine-metre strips either side of the realigned road to create safe corridors for birds, small animals and insects.

CGI of how the Stoneleigh Road bridge near Kenilworth will look when completed: Credit HS2.placeholder image
CGI of how the Stoneleigh Road bridge near Kenilworth will look when completed: Credit HS2.

The realignment process and nature corridor landscaping are due for completion in Autumn 2025, with traffic then beginning to flow over the bridge.

The complex operation is being delivered by HS2’s construction partner for the West Midlands, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV), which is constructing 90 kilometres of HS2 between Long Itchington in Warwickshire to the centre of Birmingham and on to Staffordshire.

Related topics:HS2West MidlandsLondonWarwickshireBirmingham
