A company director from south Warwickshire has described the terrifying moment he survived a hippo attack, after being trapped in its jaws, dragged underwater and then tossed into the air.

Roland Cherry and his wife Shirley were on a river safari in Zambia when the animal rammed their canoe.

The impact sent Roland, 63, hurtling into the air and crashing into the water with a dislocated shoulder.

The couple, from Tysoe, were attacked by a female hippo which turned aggressive while it protected its young calf which was nearby.

Shirley and Roland Cherry, who survived an horrific hippo attack.

Shirley managed to swim to the riverbank while her injured husband was stranded in the water at the mercy of the 1.4 tonne hippo.

Moments later the company director found himself inside the jaws of the wild animal which dragged him to the bottom of the river.

Roland managed to scramble to shallow water but was grabbed again by the hippo which tossed him into the air for a second time.

He scrambled to safety and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Roland Cherry and his wife Shirley on holiday in Botswana prior to the Hippo attack.

The couple were three weeks into a holiday of Zambia when they were attacked during a tour of the Kafue River on June 25.

Roland was airlifted to a hospital in Johannesburg where he spent five days before flying back to the UK.

Figures show up to 3,000 people are killed by hippos every year.

Roland still has deep scarring from the 10in (25cm) bite to his stomach as well as injuries to his thigh and shoulder.

Recovering at home in Tysoe, Roland said: "When the hippo first hit the canoe, there was a massive crash, it was like a car crash.

“The boat reared up in the air and we were both sent flying into the water.

"I surfaced but my shoulder was dislocated and I couldn't actually swim.

"I was a sitting duck, trying to swim with one arm which was never going to end well and then it grabbed me.

“As I was being dragged to the bottom of the river I remember thinking 'oh no, what a way to go.

"I'm not ready to die' and I thought this was it, because nobody survives hippo attacks."

Somehow Roland managed to free himself from the hippo’s jaws and was able to scramble to shallower water but the hippo struck again.

He said: "I was grabbed again and thrown through the air like a rag doll but towards the bank which was the godsend.

"I remember looking down at my legs thinking 'that's not good'. There was bits of flesh sticking out of my torn shorts and blood over my abdomen.

"I was in its jaws and I didn't see it once - we have eye witness accounts of that happening - but I was never conscious of that.

“I just remember hearing Shirley calling my name and then lots of friendly arms dragging me out the water.”

Roland was then hauled onto a motorboat and rushed back to the couple’s camp up stream where an ambulance was waiting to take him to hospital.

Shirley, 63, recalled watching in horror as the hippo launched at her husband.

She said: “I saw him surface and he took a gulp and then I saw him being thrown in the air.

"The hippo could have attacked any one of us and I can't help feeling if it had been me, I wouldn't be here now, so I think Roland took one for the team."

Doctors told Roland that he was lucky to survive the attack and said if his wounds had been deeper he would have died.

The couple are now raising money for Mtendere Mission Hospital where Roland was initially treated.

He said: "I'm forever in their debt which is why I'm raising money to try and see what I can give back.

"They've given me an awful lot, a second chance at life and I need to give back to them."

Roland has not ruled out returning to Africa for future safari trips in the future.

Roland added: "We were there to see the natural world and we wanted to see, but I didn't want to see that close up.

“I certainly don't hate hippos - I'm not very fond of what one did to me.”