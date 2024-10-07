Video: Kenilworth dogs are rehomed after centre reopens following cases of virus

By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 10:53 BST
Dogs Trust Kenilworth has posted a heart warming video of some of its cute canines being rehomed after its centre in Honiley reopened following a period of ‘lockdown’ due to cases of the potentially fatal Canine Parvovirus (Parvo) being found.

During the 18-day closure last month, the centre was forced to pause the rehoming of some of the dogs in its care.

This process has now restarted and staff at the centre have captured some lovely footage of dogs going to their new homes.

