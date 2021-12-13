Video: Leamington postman from Kenilworth with devastating illness gives message of thanks to Myton Hospices' staff who have been so kind to him in his final days

A Leamington postman with a devastating terminal illness wants people to know about the kindness a much loved local charity has shown to him in his final days.

Nigel Fenwick, 57, has kidney cancer which has spread across his body and has made him become paraplegic - unable to move his body from the waist down - and double incontinent.

He was only diagnosed with the disease in January having experienced severe back pain around Christmas last year and his condition has deteriorated rapidly since then.

Nigel Fenwick.

Over the past 12 months, Nigel has used Facebook to raise awareness of how difficult life is for paraplegic people and people with disabilities and to highlight some of the things people take for granted when they are well and able-bodied.

He also decided to raise money for the family of a child on his post round who has Angelman Syndrome – a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

Nigel has been cared for at home by district nurses but he has longed for a proper bath.

After a few knock-backs from other places, Nigel got in touch with The Myton Hospices in September - telling them “I want to die clean" - and the team arranged for him to come into the Warwick hospice and have his first bath in months.

Nigel Fenwick with staff at the Warwick Myton Hospice.

He has recorded a video for the charity to talk about his situation and to praise the hospice staff for helping to improve his quality of life.

He said: "Life is becoming increasingly more difficult although we are adapting very well to it.

"There are thousands of things we all take for granted when you are able bodied.

"In regard to showering or bathing we just assume people can go home every day and have a shower or a bath but that's not the case when you are like me.

"Having a wet wash from your carers is OK but there's nothing nicer than having that rainfall effect falling on you and being able to wash yourself properly - the feeling of that is tremendous.

"It's like winning the lottery, having such a simple thing as having water going over your body can be so incredibly nice.

"I'm so grateful for the Warwick hospice for giving me the opportunity for having one of life's basic needs fulfilled.

"All the praise should go to the ladies that help me in the Warwick hospice."