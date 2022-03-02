Video: More footage of Colin the white wallaby hopping around near Kenilworth

Another video of a white wallaby who lives in Warwickshire has been captured.

Known as Colin, many residents have said they have seen him in and around the county over the last few years.

The latest video was captured by a passenger in Louise Oliver's vehicle on Rouncil Lane this morning (March 2).

The white wallaby known as Colin was spotted near Kenilworth. Photo taken from video submitted by Louise Oliver

Recently, many videos have been shared on social media of a white wallaby.

In February, The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News shared footage taken by resident Jon Russ.