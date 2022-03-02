Video: More footage of Colin the white wallaby hopping around near Kenilworth

Another video of a white wallaby who lives in Warwickshire has been captured.
Known as Colin, many residents have said they have seen him in and around the county over the last few years.
The latest video was captured by a passenger in Louise Oliver's vehicle on Rouncil Lane this morning (March 2).
Recently, many videos have been shared on social media of a white wallaby.
In February, The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News shared footage taken by resident Jon Russ.
The white wallaby was also on Rouncil Lane at the time.