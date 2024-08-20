Video: Rugby builder scales new heights while completing three epic charity challenges
That is what David Gooden, a builder from Rugby, recently achieved when he completed a series of challenges in June for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Yong People in Loughborough and the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The adventure took 18 months of planning and has so far raised thousands of pounds for his chosen charities.
The three-pronged challenge in June included the Three Peaks Challenge in 25 hours (climbing the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales - Ben Nevis, Scafell PIke and Snowdon - back-to-back), skydiving with the Red Devils and co-piloting a Spitfire over the white cliffs of Dover.
Originally David planned to do them all in the space of a week but the Red Devils adventure had to be postponed by about a fortnight, due to weather.
Describing how he felt after the challenges, he said: "It was an epic adventure!
"The Three Peaks were outrageously testing. Gale force winds, thunder and everything else. So to have actually done these things now is a huge relief."
David took paintings made by poorly children up on all the challenges and put together a video for them to see (see video attached to the article).
"It made them part of something that they would not have otherwise been involved in," he said.
David would like to thank everyone who made the charity campaign possible.
So far he has raised about £5,500, with more donations set to come.
People can still donate by visiting www.givewheel.com/fundraising/2394/liife7day-fundraiser/