Video: Rugby builder scales new heights while completing three epic charity challenges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Completing one epic challenge for charity is amazing - but to finish three in a short space of time is impressive!

That is what David Gooden, a builder from Rugby, recently achieved when he completed a series of challenges in June for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Yong People in Loughborough and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The adventure took 18 months of planning and has so far raised thousands of pounds for his chosen charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-pronged challenge in June included the Three Peaks Challenge in 25 hours (climbing the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales - Ben Nevis, Scafell PIke and Snowdon - back-to-back), skydiving with the Red Devils and co-piloting a Spitfire over the white cliffs of Dover.

David Gooden completed a series of challenges in June for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Yong People in Loughborough and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Originally David planned to do them all in the space of a week but the Red Devils adventure had to be postponed by about a fortnight, due to weather.

Describing how he felt after the challenges, he said: "It was an epic adventure!

"The Three Peaks were outrageously testing. Gale force winds, thunder and everything else. So to have actually done these things now is a huge relief."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David took paintings made by poorly children up on all the challenges and put together a video for them to see (see video attached to the article).

"It made them part of something that they would not have otherwise been involved in," he said.

David would like to thank everyone who made the charity campaign possible.

So far he has raised about £5,500, with more donations set to come.

People can still donate by visiting www.givewheel.com/fundraising/2394/liife7day-fundraiser/