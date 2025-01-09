Video: Spectacular footage of flood plains doing their job in Leamington and Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aerial footage by John Davies has been captured of the flood plains in action around Leamington and Warwick.

Over the last few days Warwickshire, along with many other parts of the UK, were hit by flooding.

This came after recent heavy rain and snow – leading to roads, paths and parks flooding as well as high river levels and some bursting their banks.

Over the last few days many flood warning had also been put in place by the Environmental Agency for rivers across the county – including the River Avon and the River Leam.

This spectacular video taken on January 7 by John Davies shows the flood plains doing their job across the Leamington and Warwick area.