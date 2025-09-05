World class cyclists have whizzed through Cubbington near Leamington as part of The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycling race.

After completing a sprint stage along the Rugby Road in the village, the group of cyclists took a sharp right turn down Windmill Hill on the way to Offchurch at impressive speed.

Warwickshire is hosting the tour’s longest stage today (Friday September 5), which stretches from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The route is taking in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire (North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Warwick District and Stratford District), and features six categorised ‘king of the mountains’ climbs.

World class cyclists come whizzing down Windmill Hill in Cubbington as part of the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men. Credit: Warwickshire World.

The stage started in Atherstone at about 10.30am and the first riders will cross the finish line at Burton Dassett at around 2.45pm.

Cycling fans, villagers and staff and pupils from the nearby Our Lady and and St Theresa’s Primary School nearby were among the crowd that gathered in Cubbington to cheer on the cyclists.