Video: The Myton Hospices Santa Dash in Leamington town centre
Hundreds of people have again dressed as Father Christmas for a popular annual festive charity fundraising run in Leamington town centre.
Around 1,300 people took park in the Myton Hospices Santa Dash on Sunday making there way along the 5k course, which started and finished at Victoria Park.
The event raised more than £38,000 for the cause.
The Myton Hospice’s have said: “Myton couldn’t pull off such an incredible event without the support of their happy
helpers.
"We would like to thank all the marshals and volunteers for withstanding the wet to guide the dashers on their merry way and of course, they can’t forget the main man, Santa himself, for taking time out of his busy schedule to cheer everyone on.
“Myton would also like to thank Mayor Cllr Alan Boad for counting the dashers down to start the run, Box Fitness and MC Simon Button for keeping everyone’s energy up and for the festive entertainment from Royal Brass Band, Contemporary Choir, Rock Choir and Kirsty
Anne.
"It really put everyone in the Christmas spirit! Thank you to Grace, Con, Viv and Andrew for the amazing photography! And a huge thank you to sponsor Dennis Eagle.
“We’re so grateful to everyone who made this event such a success.
“We hope you have a very merry Christmas and wish you all the best for 2024.”