Video: Time-lapse footage shows how Kenilworth School's new site is progressing

Time-lapse footage shows progress on the new Kenilworth School site in Glasshouse Lane. Photo by Sarah Hill at Gecko Photography,

Contractors building the new Kenilworth School premises in Glasshouse Lane have released time-lapse footage showing progress to date - ahead of a ‘topping out' event next week.

The images show the growth of the steel structure between November and February - thanks to photos taken every ten minutes over a four-month period.

And next week sees executive head of Kenilworth School and Sixth Form Hayden Abbott sign the top of the steel structure before the next major phase of the development begins.

He will be joined by other school representatives, local dignitaries, governors, trustees, fundraisers and contractors at the event which will mark the completion of the latest stage of the build.

The £44 million project will see Kenilworth School and Sixth Form relocated from its two existing sites in Leyes Lane and Council Lane, with the new facility opening in autumn 2023.

The three-storey campus will accommodate 2,200 pupils, 440 more than the school's current capacity.

Hayden Abbott said: "We're very much looking forward to next week's event. VIP guests will be given a hard hat tour of the site and presentations on the progress of the project."

Last month saw students hand over a time capsule to contractors which will be buried on the site for discovery by future generations.