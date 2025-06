Tree surgeons have carried out a ‘major operation’ on an old giant tree in a Leamington road.

The team worked for most of the day today (Monday March 24) to make the old towering lime tree on the green in Hanworth Close, Lillington, safe by cutting of most of its ageing branches.

They used climbing ropes, chainsaws, a mobile lift and a woodchipper to carry out the task.

And the bird nest at the top of the tree was left intact.