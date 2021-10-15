Video: Warwick couple's nightmare as raw sewage spews into their garden and into the River Avon

A Warwick couple have revealed how raw sewage regularly bursts from a faulty drain into their garden and into the River Avon.

Ben Thompson and his partner Stephanie Holt live in a house in Mill Street, Warwick, that backs out onto a well-used stretch of the river next to Warwick Castle.

The couple says the drain gets clogged and bursts a few times a year, overflowing into the garden.

Raw sewage regularly bursts from a drain into a Warwick couple's garden and into the River Avon. Photo by Ben Thompson

It leaves human waste, fatberg and even used wipes and tampons in its wake.

The drain is situated metres from the river where most of the overflow ends up, sparking pollution concerns.

It is also close to historic tourist attraction The Mill Garden.

The couple made Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western aware of the problem just over a year ago – and he says he is deeply concerned by the risks to the river.

The drain in the couple's garden. Photo by Ben Thompson

Severn Trent Water is responsible for the sewage network in the area and the couple informed the company about the problem when they moved in six years ago.

Stephanie - a special educational needs teacher - said: “As you can see from the video, if the sewage pipes get clogged and there is a downpour, the drain cover - which must weigh at least a tonne - literally explodes out of the ground.

“The resulting sewage spew has not only destroyed part of my garden, but it also smells revolting and flows straight into the Avon.

“I see people swimming regularly and, of course, all the rowing boats from St Nicholas Park.

“I really worry about it polluting the river.

“The last time it burst it was so violent and repulsive it reduced me to tears.

“It has also made me, my partner and our dog physically ill before – and cleaning it is a nightmare.

“I am begging Severn Trent to finally solve this problem for us – we have been waiting for six years."

The couple says they have often complained to Severn Trent that the drain looked clogged.

Ben said: “I simply cannot understand how Severn Trent can be so inefficient and incompetent.

“It should not be left to us to chase up and check that they are fulfilling their cleaning and maintenance obligations, yet this is what we have been doing for the last six years.

“And the problem is getting worse. Every time it starts raining, we are afraid it will burst again.”

Mr Western says he has contacted the Environment Agency which is responsible for protecting rivers.

He says it should immediately run tests to check the cleanliness of the water and gauge the pollutant risk.

The Labour MP said: “The clogged drain is a direct and continuing threat to the environmental health of the river and the mental and physical health of the couple.

“I have written to Severn Trent Water to demand the situation is sorted as soon as possible.

“That particular iconic stretch of the River Avon is one of the most used and best recognised in Warwick.

“For its health to be damaged by negligence on behalf of Severn Trent is quite frankly unacceptable.

“It also begs the question; are there other similar drains in Warwick and Leamington releasing sewage into the river along the Avon?”

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to hear about the issues Mr Thompson and his partner have faced, and we know how distressing any type of flooding can be.

"We’re aware of the ongoing sewer issues in Warwick, as our teams have carried out extensive sewer pipe cleansing to clear the network of fats, oils and greases that build up and create blockages that can lead to flooding.

"During past cleanses our teams have cleared 13 tonnes of fat from the network, and more recently have cleared another 12 tonnes, all of which has been a direct result of sewer misuse in the area.

"To help prevent this, we’re working closely with around 30 local food service establishments in Warwick to help prevent sewer blockages and fatbergs from happening, by educating kitchen staff and encouraging them to install grease traps in kitchens where appropriate.

"We will also be doing wider community engagement to educate our customers on sewer misuse and preventing blockages.

"As well as this, we’re also on site working to fully inspect our network to ensure it is working as it should, and this will involve bringing in specialist equipment to cleanse the network, and conducting a thorough survey checking for any defects.

"We fully understand how disruptive any kind of sewer issues can be, especially flooding, which is why it is our absolute priority to help make sure our network is operating as it should and do everything we can to stop any further flooding, while continuing to encourage everyone to look after the network, by not pouring used fats, oils and greases down the sink and instead disposing of them correctly to help prevent further issues.”

