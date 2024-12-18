Video: Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run travels through Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Photos taken from the video of the tractor run travelling through Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

People lined the streets across south Warwickshire last night (December 17) as the popular as Warwickshire Young Farmer Tractor Run returned.

The event saw a parade of tractors travel from Stoneleigh through to Leamington, Warwick and then Kenilworth on the route as well as other villages.

This year the tractor run was raising money for Neive’s Arc, which is a Warwickshire-based charity that supports childhood cancer research.

So far more than £8,000 has been raised on the Justgiving page, which says the money raised will be split between the charity and the Warwickshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wfyfc-tractor-run-2024

Here’s a video sent to us by Geoff Ousbey of the tractor run travelling down Coten End in Warwick.

Anyone who would like to share pictures of the tractor run can send them to: [email protected]