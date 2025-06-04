Video: watch as Riverside House in Leamington is demolished by a giant digger

This video shows a giant digger demolishing Warwick District Council’s former Riverside House HQ in Leamington today (Wednesday June 4).

Ownership of the site was transferred from the council to Homes England in April.

Once the demolition work is completed, the Government housing and development agency is going to assign a developer to build up to 74 new homes on the site, of which 40 per cent will be affordable.

Photos of Riverside House being demolished. Credit: Philip Hibble/Warwickshire World

The work is due to be completed by the autumn.

The project is taking place in conjunction with Homes England’s planned development of Elizabeth Park - an enlarged public space along the riverside.

In 2023, Leamington MP Matt Western raised concerns about the sale of Riverside House and development project stating that “the estate should be 100 per cent council-owned to help tackle the district’s housing emergency”.

But WDC's Leader Councillor Ian Davison said he was delighted Homes England “is committed to building 40 per cent affordable housing on the site” and any delays to the sale “would seriously risk the whole process and be a massive waste of tax payers' money”.