Video: Watch the amazing moment when residents in a Warwickshire street win £1m between them
Here are some of their stories:
The petrolhead pensioner
A petrolhead pensioner will buy his dream sports car after winning a share of £1 million on the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Retired teacher Graham Duffill, 83, says he can now live out his boyhood dreams behind the wheel of a classic car thanks to a £125,000 windfall.
The stunned dad-of-three, of Alcester, said: “It’s made my day and it’s going to make people’s lives much easier.
“I’m a big petrolhead, so I’ll upgrade my car. A 140 miles an hour job. I love driving and going fast, so I can upgrade my car to a faster one and just enjoy driving.”
Graham shared a £1m jackpot with seven neighbours after B49 6PX landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, April 20. Each ticket was worth £125,000, but one neighbour doubled that with two tickets.
Graham, who worked as a tech teacher for over 30 years until taking early retirement, isn’t planning on slowing down and is now eyeing his dream car.
The OAP currently owns a special model of Fiat’s Abarth but said he’ll start browsing for a classic car from his past.
Graham also plans on helping his three sons along with sending a portion of his winnings to friends in Africa.
Doubling her winnings
His neighbour Evelyn Evans, 73, bagged the largest share of the £1m pot – doubling her winnings with two tickets.
Now the gran-of-10 plans to take her whole family on holiday as well as ticking off a bucket list trip of her own. But she insists she won’t be quitting her job.
Ecstatic Evelyn said: “It’s just mind blowing! To think your postcode does actually come up when you least expect it. It’s been absolutely unforgettable.
“I’ve never ever thought I’d win such a big amount.”
Evelyn, who works as a Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) specialist primarily sourcing spare parts for military helicopters, said she loves her job and won’t be giving it up in a hurry.
She said: “I love what I do. I’ve always worked, they’ll be carrying me off in a box and I’ll still be typing on the computer, ringing a customer, or sending an email.”
Dancing all the way to the bank
Dance teacher Victoria Whitehouse, 93, also celebrated after waltzing off with £125,000.
The gran-of-three says she’s been ‘humbled’ by the huge prize sum.
Victoria said: “It’s like a fairytale. I’m never going to forget today. It’s almost unreal.
“At my age group, it’s an unbelievable amount of money. My late husband earned £12-a-week when we got married. I can’t get my head around it. My poor bank manager is going to have a fit.”
The gran says she’ll treat herself to some swanky new carpets along with treating her children and grandchildren.