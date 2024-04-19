Video: Watch the amazing moment when residents in a Warwickshire street win £1m between them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of their stories:

The petrolhead pensioner

A petrolhead pensioner will buy his dream sports car after winning a share of £1 million on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WIN IT TOGETHER: Graham, Victoria and Evelyn celebrate

Retired teacher Graham Duffill, 83, says he can now live out his boyhood dreams behind the wheel of a classic car thanks to a £125,000 windfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stunned dad-of-three, of Alcester, said: “It’s made my day and it’s going to make people’s lives much easier.

“I’m a big petrolhead, so I’ll upgrade my car. A 140 miles an hour job. I love driving and going fast, so I can upgrade my car to a faster one and just enjoy driving.”

Graham shared a £1m jackpot with seven neighbours after B49 6PX landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, April 20. Each ticket was worth £125,000, but one neighbour doubled that with two tickets.

Graham, who worked as a tech teacher for over 30 years until taking early retirement, isn’t planning on slowing down and is now eyeing his dream car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OAP currently owns a special model of Fiat’s Abarth but said he’ll start browsing for a classic car from his past.

Graham also plans on helping his three sons along with sending a portion of his winnings to friends in Africa.

Doubling her winnings

His neighbour Evelyn Evans, 73, bagged the largest share of the £1m pot – doubling her winnings with two tickets.

Now the gran-of-10 plans to take her whole family on holiday as well as ticking off a bucket list trip of her own. But she insists she won’t be quitting her job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ecstatic Evelyn said: “It’s just mind blowing! To think your postcode does actually come up when you least expect it. It’s been absolutely unforgettable.

“I’ve never ever thought I’d win such a big amount.”

Evelyn, who works as a Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) specialist primarily sourcing spare parts for military helicopters, said she loves her job and won’t be giving it up in a hurry.

She said: “I love what I do. I’ve always worked, they’ll be carrying me off in a box and I’ll still be typing on the computer, ringing a customer, or sending an email.”

Dancing all the way to the bank

Dance teacher Victoria Whitehouse, 93, also celebrated after waltzing off with £125,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gran-of-three says she’s been ‘humbled’ by the huge prize sum.

Victoria said: “It’s like a fairytale. I’m never going to forget today. It’s almost unreal.

“At my age group, it’s an unbelievable amount of money. My late husband earned £12-a-week when we got married. I can’t get my head around it. My poor bank manager is going to have a fit.”