Views sought on plans for new stadium, athletics track, shared pathway and businesses in Leamington and Warwick

Residents are being asked for their views on plans for a new stadium, athletics track, shared pathway and businesses in Leamington and Warwick.

Two consultations have been launched by Warwick District Council.

The first is about plans to create a traffic free link between Myton Road in Warwick and Fusiliers Way – known as Myton Path.

The second is looking for views on a range of projects as part of a scheme to develop community facilities within the Fusiliers Way area.

A collage of CGI images for the new Leamington FC stadium plans. Photos supplied

The proposals and opportunities for the Fusiliers Way area include:

• Athletics facility to replace the existing Edmondscote site

• Neighbourhood centre including shops

• Employment opportunities

• Community Stadium that would serve as the new home ground of Leamington Football Club

• Community facilities of various types

• New nursery for pre-school children

The council will be hosting drop-in events on Monday October 14 from 4.30pm to 6pm at Myton School (Upper School Hall) and Wednesday October 16 from 10am to 12pm and 4pm to 7pm, at a temporary unit at Myton Green play area and ball court in Fusiliers Way.

Those attending the sessions will get to meet the project team and see the emerging Masterplan, as well as plans for new employment opportunities, shops and facilities in the area, which residents can also give feedback on.

Partners from Warwickshire Property and Development Group will also be attending to discuss the commercial proposals within the plans.

Cllr Chris King, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for place said: “The Myton Path is a vital element of a wide ranging and ambitious scheme for the community development of the Fusiliers Way area.

"Its creation will provide one of the missing links to local sustainable transport reducing the volume of traffic on the Myton and Banbury Roads.

"The path would also become a rear entrance to both Myton and Warwick Schools and could be used by employees on the Warwick Technology Park.

“This is an integral part of a Masterplan for the whole area alongside Fusiliers Way, which we are keen to show the public so that they can see how these proposals would fit in with the new and existing schools and other local land uses and give their feedback.”

Residents can also see the Myton Path and Fusiliers Way plans and give their feedback at: warwickdc.gov.uk/fusiliersway