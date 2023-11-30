Vigil held in Warwick with the message: No more violence against women
To mark the beginning of the UN 16 days of action for no more violence against women, Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes held a vigil in Warwick Market on Saturday November 25 (White Ribbon Day).
The group had a stall and were handing out white ribbons to raise awareness and support - and over 300 people signed a pledge to "never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women".
Safeline, a specialist sexual violence and abuse charity, joined the team.
Sue Gill, chair of the campaigns team in Warwickshire, said “I was delighted to see the level of support from market goers and also from leading personalities in the county, including Warwick Mayor Oliver Jacques and Deputy Mayor Dave Skinner, Matt Western MP, Sophie Hilleary (High Sheriff of Warwickshire), Tim Cox (Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire) and Philip Seccombe (Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner).”