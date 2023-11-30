Vigil held in Warwick with the message: No more violence against women

Over 300 people signed a pledge organised by the Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes

Signing the pledge: Sophie Hilleary, High Sheriff of Warwickshire (top left); Warwick Mayor Oliver Jacques (bottom left); Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire (middle); Matt Western MP (top right); Deputy Mayor Dave Skinner (bottom right).

To mark the beginning of the UN 16 days of action for no more violence against women, Warwickshire Federation of Women's Institutes held a vigil in Warwick Market on Saturday November 25 (White Ribbon Day).

The group had a stall and were handing out white ribbons to raise awareness and support - and over 300 people signed a pledge to "never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women".

Safeline, a specialist sexual violence and abuse charity, joined the team.