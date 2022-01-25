Village community near Leamington rallies to help provide life-saving equipment

Residents in a village near Leamington have rallied to help provide a piece of life-saving equipment for the community.

The Redlands Park Residents Association in Lighthorne have been working over the last few months to get a defibrillator installed at a building in Redlands Park.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working together and with help from Lighthorne Parish Council, the group was able to raise £1,600 towards the life-saving equipment.

Members of the Redlands Park Residents Association in Lighthorne with the new defibrillator. Photo supplied

Pam Griffin, secretary of the Redlands Park Residents Association, said: "We were formed in September last year.

"Our first priority was to try and raise funds to purchase a Public Accessed Defibrillator for our community.

"Lighthorne Parish Council very generously donated £500, and after fundraising and further generous donations from residents we have purchased the defibrillator.

"The defibrillator cabinet has been installed on the outer wall of an on site office building. This building is used by our community as well as a base for park staff.

"This was very kindly installed via Nic Allen and Avon Estates and is now active and is registered with the circuit in conjunction with West Midlands Ambulance."