Villagers cheer as refurbished village hall is reopened near Rugby

A crowd of villagers enthusiastically applauded the opening of the refurbished village hall at Stretton under Fosse.

By Phil Hibble
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:11 pm
Inside and outside the refurbished village hall at Stretton under Fosse. Also pictured are Mark Pawsey MP cutting the rope and Rev Martin Faulkner offering a blessing.
Mark Pawsey MP cut the rope and Rev Martin Faulkner offered a blessing - and then joined villagers for a viewing of the hall.

"We are grateful to Veolia Environmental Trust for their award of £46,073 which enabled the refurbishment to be carried out," said the village hall committee.

"The hall is now available for events and hiring and our next item is a ‘Chicken Foot evening’ on October 14."

