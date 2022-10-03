Villagers cheer as refurbished village hall is reopened near Rugby

Inside and outside the refurbished village hall at Stretton under Fosse. Also pictured are Mark Pawsey MP cutting the rope and Rev Martin Faulkner offering a blessing.

Mark Pawsey MP cut the rope and Rev Martin Faulkner offered a blessing - and then joined villagers for a viewing of the hall.

"We are grateful to Veolia Environmental Trust for their award of £46,073 which enabled the refurbishment to be carried out," said the village hall committee.