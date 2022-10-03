Villagers cheer as refurbished village hall is reopened near Rugby
A crowd of villagers enthusiastically applauded the opening of the refurbished village hall at Stretton under Fosse.
Mark Pawsey MP cut the rope and Rev Martin Faulkner offered a blessing - and then joined villagers for a viewing of the hall.
"We are grateful to Veolia Environmental Trust for their award of £46,073 which enabled the refurbishment to be carried out," said the village hall committee.
"The hall is now available for events and hiring and our next item is a ‘Chicken Foot evening’ on October 14."