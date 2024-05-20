Villagers launch petition against large solar farm on the outskirts of Leamington

The site of the proposed solar farm near Leamington.

A group of villagers in Radford Semele have launched a petition against plans to build a large solar farm on the outskirts of Leamington.

The proposals, for the site of open and undeveloped agricultural land which lies immediately to the west of the Fosse Way and less than 1km to the southeast of Radford and about 2km east of Leamington, are being put forward by Novergy and Recurrent Energy.

The solar farm would cover 242 acres of open land with areas for battery storage, security fencing, locked gates and sub-stations.

The online petition has been started by Kate Pitel at www.change.org/ProtectRadfordSemele

The group have said: “We don't believe this is an appropriate location for an industrial development of this size, one that will change the landscape and the nature of the surrounding area so significantly.

“The proposal is 0.1 MW short of a 'nationally significant infrastructure project'. Solar farms with a generating capacity above 50 MW would have to seek approval from the Secretary of State, rather than the Local Planning Authority.

"This is 49.99 MW.

“If it goes ahead, it will join up with other nearby solar farms, and become the largest in the UK.

“This is agricultural land, and agricultural land shouldn't be developed.”

The developers held a public consultation event at the Radford Semele Community Hall last Tuesday (May 14).

And more information about the plans is available online at https://www.fossewaysolarfarm.co.uk/