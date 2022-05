St Joseph’s Church in Monks Kirby held its annual May Procession on Sunday May 15.

This was the first time since lockdown that this had taken place and over 150 people took part.

The procession began in the centre of the village and made its way to St Joseph’s Church for Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

"It was lovely to get back to some of our village traditions," said a church spokesperson.