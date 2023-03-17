The business started in Birmingham in 2010.

A vintage-style hair salon has opened at a new site in Leamington.

Earlier in March, Le Keux opened its doors in Chandos Street – the business was first opened in Birmingham in 2010 by Lynsey Le Keux.

She said: “I started Le Keux Vintage it in my 20s and grew the business from a mobile vintage event service to multiple venues.

Salon owner Lynsey Le Keux with her customer Holly. Photo by Mike Baker

"We franchised in 2019 and also started our own range of cosmetics in 2012.”

When asked what inspired setting up in Leamington, Lynsey said: “I live in Leamington and love our beautiful town.

"Having commuted to our venue in Birmingham for over a decade, it was just time to bring my business closer to home.

"I also knew Leamington was the perfect place for us, with our focus on events for families and children, and something unique to treat yourself to.

A new vintage hair salon has recently opened in Chandos Street in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker

"With a daughter at school now, having my business closer to home has really helped me strike a balance between work and home life.”

As well as being a hair salon, Le Keux also runs many other events.

Lynsey said: "We’ve been so lucky to have already served a full house at our ‘Vintage Afternoon Tea’ day on the first Saturday and we’ve been busy with vintage makeovers and photo shoots.

"We’ve also had a day of vintage hair tutorial classes, some bridal hair and makeup trials and more afternoon teas throughout the first week.

A new vintage hair salon has recently opened in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker

"Our Leamington customers have helped us open with a bang and it’s been such a pleasure.”

The shop will also be offering children’s make-your-own shake, children’s mini makeovers and photoshoots, hair tutorial classes, photographer’s days and private children’s, hen and birthday parties.

"Essentially we offer an immersive experience, catapulting our customers back to the fifties in our beautiful venue (and via our mobile service),” said Lynsey. “There’s so much to enjoy and we always have new types of events coming.

“We’re delighted to be in Leamington, we really hope we can offer our Leamington and Warwickshire customers something really fun, unique and uplifting to do in their local town.

Lynsey at Le Keux doing a vintage makeover at the new salon. Photo by Mike Baker

"A huge thank you to all our Leamington customers who have supported us so far and we can’t wait to meet more of you.”

For more information go to: www.lekeux.com/leamingtonevents and www.lekeux.com

A new vintage hair salon has recently opened in Chandos Street in Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker