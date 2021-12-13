Vinyl spinning DJ duo who are 'one of a kind in the UK' want to get people dancing again at Leamington pub on New Year's Eve

Robin Scott and Paul Matthews, of Two Steps Beyond.

A DJ duo who are playing at a Leamington pub on New Year's Eve say their main aim is to get people back into the genres of music they love and to support pubs and breweries as they try to bounce back from the effect Covid has had on their businesses.

Robin Scott and Paul Matthews, of Two Steps Beyond, believe they are the only DJs in the UK who play a combination Ska , Northern Soul and Rockabilly on vinyl.

The pair, who are both from Daventry, formed two years ago but have not been able to play at many venues since then due to the Covid pandemic.

But they will be playing at The Fusilier in Sydenham on December 31.

Robin, 60, who was born in London in 1961, grew up listening to 1950s Rockabilly music.

He then got into Northern Soul when he moved to the Midlands.

Paul, 55, specialises more in Rocksteady and Reggae and the pair also play new wave and two-tone tracks

Robin said: "We started as we want to give local pubs and clubs a helping hand get up and running due to the problems of the last two years.

"All three of the main genres we play still have a following so we have set out to try and get people out and dancing again.

Two Steps Beyond's next gig is at Casey's Bar in Daventry on Saturday.