Visit Kenilworth Library to discover the power of storytelling next week

Picture supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting residents to enjoy a very different type of storytelling experience at Kenilworth Library on Wednesday (February 12).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 6pm to 7.30pm people can step into the remarkable world of Human Books, where stories come alive, and strangers become storytellers.

Human Books are individuals who have volunteered to share their extraordinary life stories with others, speaking their narratives in ways that can inspire, enlighten, or sometimes challenge our own perspectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just 20-minute one-to-one conversations you can learn about a stranger’s life, their journey, and lessons learnt along the way, embracing the opportunity to enjoy listening to another human being and asking questions without judgement.

From stories about resilience in the face of adversity to reflections on mental health, homelessness, and navigating familial expectations, the event will cover a wide range of topics.

Each Human Book will offer a different glimpse into the human experience, reflecting on the triumphs, struggles, and experiences of human life in ways that foster empathy and encourage us to connect and understand each other better within our own communities.

The event is open to readers aged 18 and above, with some 20-minute stories expected to cover challenging experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will be encouraged to browse through the available Human Book titles and blurbs carefully before selecting their preferred book.

To book a free place at the event and to find out more about each Human Book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/human-books-kenilworth-library-3899933.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, the county council’s portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Human Books is a great event that can help residents learn how to step out of their comfort zones and engage safely with new and diverse perspectives.

"It is also an opportunity in our increasingly digital world to connect with others in person, sharing empathy, understanding, and community spirit through the power of storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I encourage those who have never tried Human Books before to give it a go, and our welcoming libraries staff will be on hand to help you to enjoy this vibrant and unique storytelling experience”.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest information and events, follow the service on Facebook and Instagram, or sign-up to the weekly newsletter here https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/libraries