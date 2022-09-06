Visitors head to Lutterworth Fire Station for open day

Theo Weston 9, Sienna Vince 3, Julie Vince, Joshua Vince 2 and Owen Vince 12.

Youngsters found out what it took to be a firefighter at the Lutterworth Fire Station open day.

Families visited the station to have a look around the engines, enjoy rides and refreshments and receive fire safety advice and have a go in the hazard simulator to help educate about risks.

There were also other local agencies at the event, and money raised through donations went to The Firefighters Charity, which supports members of the service.

British Red Cross support vehicle display from left, Jack Nicoll 7 and Isabella Nicoll 10, Jo Moore Emergency Response team member and Warrren Mason team leader

Firefighters Jonny Weston and Daniel Day demonstrate cutting tools to consort Kathryn Bannister, Neil Bannister Chairman of Harborough District Council and Councillor Rosita Page