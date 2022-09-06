Visitors head to Lutterworth Fire Station for open day
Highlights included tours of the engines.
Youngsters found out what it took to be a firefighter at the Lutterworth Fire Station open day.
Families visited the station to have a look around the engines, enjoy rides and refreshments and receive fire safety advice and have a go in the hazard simulator to help educate about risks.
There were also other local agencies at the event, and money raised through donations went to The Firefighters Charity, which supports members of the service.