Visitors to Ryton Pools Country Park discover six species not seen before at the site

Six species that had never been seen before at Ryton Pools Country Park were discovered by visitors at a recent event.

The BioBlitz event was organised as part of the national Big Help Out held during the coronation weekend, and saw more than 50 visitors given magnifiers, shaker sheets and recording sheets before they set out to explore the diverse habitats across the park.

Smaller creatures were brought back to the visitor centre in pots, where the ranger team were on-hand to help identify the different species.

A spokesperson for the country park said: "Among the recorded species were the Nut-Tree Tussock Moth, a Kentish Snail, a Copse Snail, a Soldier Beetle (Cantharis Decipiens), a Chequered Click Beetle, and a Kidney-Spot Ladybird. While the Kentish Snail is a recent introduction to the UK, the remaining species are relatively common.

"However, the discoveries indicate the importance of carefully examining the surrounding wildlife and show that many species can go unnoticed until they are at risk of significant population decline."

The ranger team at Ryton Pools have recently celebrated a number of additions to the park’s species list, including the Spring Plasterer Bee. Found at the site in March, this species has not been recorded anywhere else in Warwickshire. The list of bee species at the park now stands at an impressive 82, thought to be one of the best single site lists in Warwickshire.

Ben Coleman, specialist habitat ranger at Warwickshire Country Parks, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families engaging with citizen science in this way to aid our understanding of the overall species mosaic at Ryton Pools. Even after a decade of recording wildlife, there are still new species to be found and extra pairs of eyes are always a welcome addition to surveying the site. A huge thank-you to everyone who came and contributed to a very successful BioBlitz!”