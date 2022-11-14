Viva la revo-loo-tion! Kenilworth is well on the way to becoming a 'toilet twinned town'

Kenilworth Soroptimists together with town Mayor Sam Louden-Cooke have launched a campaign to get Kenilworth to the status of a toilet twinned town.

Kenilworth is well on the way to becoming a 'toilet twinned town' with lots of businesses and organisations joining the 'revo-loo-tion'!

Back in September, Kenilworth Soroptimists together with town Mayor Sam Louden-Cooke launched a campaign to get Kenilworth to the status of a toilet twinned town.

And today, many places are coming forward to twin their toilet with a loo in another country. It requires a £60 donation which is used to provide clean water, basic sanitation and hygiene education.

Sharon Maxted, communications officer for Kenilworth Soroptimists, said: "Kenilworth Allotments already had their toilet twinned but we can now add the Kenilworth Centre, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Kenilworth Books and Curves who all have certificates to prove it. Kenilworth Lions are sponsoring an entire toilet block in Zambia – does this count as four?!

Advertisement

"Others in the pipeline include Debbie Thomas Physiotherapy and Kenilworth Nursery School. Jubilee House is ready to engage with a trickle of donations starting with one from Sir Jeremy Wright MP. Most of the churches in Kenilworth are already flushed withsuccess, indeed the Methodist Church has six twinned! Abbey Hill United Reformed Church has just certified their latest loo.

"Our Christmas tree complete with ‘throne’ will conveniently be on public display at the festival in St Nicholas’s Church from November 24-27.

"If you’ve got your toilet twinned do let Kenilworth Soroptimists know. We’ll add you to our bog count!"