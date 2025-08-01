VJ Day: Here's what's happening in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to commemorate the 80th anniversary

The Warwick district will be joining towns and cities across the country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day – Victory over Japan, which marked the end of the Second World War.

The 80th anniversary takes place on Friday August 15 and there will be a range of services being held across the district.

This follows on from the district joining together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day in May.

Events before the anniversary date

The beacon at Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

On Sunday August 10, a service will be held in St Margaret’s Church in Whitnash to commemorate the anniversary.

On Monday August 11, Whitnash Town Council will be raising the Union flag and County flag to mark the occasion, with more than 100 poppies set to be placed on lampposts through the town.

Events on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday August 15

At 9.30am, a commemorative flag will be raised at the town hall in Leamington by the chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Naveen Tangri, with local mayors and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

Kenilworth Town Council and the Kenilworth Royal British Legion will be holding a short service at the War Memorial in Abbey End at 11am, and all residents are welcome to join.

Residents across the district are also encouraged to take part in the national two-minute silence at 12noon.

At 6.30pm in Warwick, St Mary’s Church will be holding a bellringing tribute to honour those who served in the Far East.

The bellringing tribute gives residents and visitors in the town the chance to see and hear the bells rung full circle in the traditional English style, just as they were rung 80 years ago to celebrate peace.

At 6.30pm in Leamington, the Royal British Legion Leamington branch and All Saints Church will be holding a service at the War Memorial on Euston Place.

From 7pm, the district will join the nation in lighting the beacon at Newbold Comyn.

Refreshments will be available to purchase, with music starting at 7.30pm. The beacon will be lit at 8.30pm and will be live streamed on Warwick District Council’s Facebook page.

To view the live stream go to: https://www.facebook.com/WarwickDCNews

Councillor Naveen Tangri, Chairman of Warwick District Council said: “It is a privilege to be part of Warwick District’s VJ Day 80th anniversary celebrations, commemorating the end of the Second World War and acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of those that fought so hard for our freedoms.

“I’d be delighted to see residents join us at Newbold Comyn to light the beacon and to use it as an opportunity to pause and reflect.”

Kenilworth’s project

Kenilworth Town Council is also looking to collect and publish local memories and connections of Kenilworth residents to Victory in Japan and the conflict in the Far East.

If a Kenilworth resident has a relative who was a Prisoner of War, linked to the Burma Campaign or involved in the Pacific Theatre, and are happy to share memories with the town council and for these to be displayed on the council’s website, they should email these to: [email protected]