Voluntary and community organisations in Warwickshire invited to apply  for grants to help improve the health and wellbeing of residents

The application window for the first round of funding from the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund 2022/23 is now open.

The fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 councillors with an allocated fund of £8,000 each to support small-scale projects within their area that can ‘demonstrate commitment to creating a sustainable future; keeping communities and individuals safe, healthy and independent; and supporting a thriving economy’.

All applications should aim to addressing one or more of the following key priority areas:

~ Improve community assets and their sustainability

~ Improve access to services

~ Improve financial capability

~ Reduce loneliness and isolation

~ Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing

~ Promote equalities and inclusivity

~ Improve the physical environment or reduce the environmental impact

Earlier this year the council increased the grant from £6,000 to £8,000.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture said: “The councillor grant is an opportunity for voluntary and community organisations or groups to present local projects and schemes that would benefit from additional funding to their county councillors.

“We are stepping forward from the challenges of the last two years to really embed a community powered approach that builds on the community spirit we’ve seen during the pandemic.

"County councillors are a fundamental link between the council and our communities and I am delighted that the councillor grants have been increased by £2,000, giving elected members additional capacity to invest in local community powered solutions.”

“Groups are able to make their applications online and support is available to help them do this so I would urge these organisations or groups to act quickly and apply for this funding before the 29 May deadline.”

Projects supported through the 21/22 fund included the provision of outdoor gym equipment; arts projects including outdoor theatre performances; and supporting community halls and community centres.

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants