Volunteer gardeners are overall winners of Warwick in Bloom 2021

Planting and environmental work has earned a community group the title of Overall Winner of Warwick in Bloom 2021.

Chase Meadow Community Gardeners won a gold medal and was also named winner of the Community Garden category in the annual awards, for which the ceremony was held at Hill Close Gardens this week.

The event - hosted by Warwick Town Council - was attended by this year’s category winners and individual medalists as cups, trophies, and award certificates, were presented by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington.

A volunteer from the Chase Meadow group said: "The gardening group is very special to me as it has been a wonderful way to connect with our natural world and also provided the means to form new friendships, as we learn from each other and help to create beautiful community areas for the neighbourhood to share and enjoy.’’

A record 53 medals were awarded, including 29 gold medals, to residents and communities across Warwick.

Other winners on the night included Torry's Hardware (Shops), Park Cottage B&B (Commercial Premises Baskets, and Hotels), Warwick Boat Club (Commercial Premises Gardens), David Howells (Large Gardens), Jennifer Stephens (Domestic small front garden), Charles Jones (Domestic small back garden), Denis Hartshorn (Hanging Baskets), Stephanie Burdett (Sheltered accommodation), Hill Close Gardens (Public access gardens) and Albert Street (Community Street).

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of community culture at Warwick Town Council, said: “Chase Meadow Garden Volunteers’ work in enhancing the beauty of their environment while also increasing the diversity of planting for the benefit of wildlife and ecosystems made them the Warwick in Bloom judges’ unanimous choice as this year’s Overall Winners.

"It’s fantastic to reward a group that has increased community participation in multiple gardening projects at Chase Meadow and we heartily congratulate them and all of this year’s category winners and medallists.”

The full list of this year’s winners is available at https://www.warwicktowncouncil.gov.uk/warwick-in-bloom/ The competition will take place again in 2022.

