Volunteer project at Charlecote Park near Wellesbourne gets new lease of life - celebrating the parklands' veteran trees

Judy Klinkenberg, volunteer at Charlecote Park with one of the new Tree Walk markers. Photo by Lyndsay Hooper

A volunteer-led project has been given a new lease of life at Charlecote Park, with a Tree Walk that celebrates some of its most fascinating, old and veteran trees.

The National Trust property has been home to the Lucy family for more than 900 years and the refreshed Tree Walk takes visitors through some of the 200 acres of landscaped deer park on the estate.

The Tree Walk was created by Judy Klinkenberg, who has volunteered at Charlecote Park for around 12 years.

A view of the trees near St Leonard's Church at Charlecote. Photo by Jana Eastwood

Judy said: “Charlecote has a wonderful collection of old, veteran and more recent trees.

"Having volunteered in the parkland for several years, I wanted to create the opportunity for people to be able to enjoy the trees in all seasons.

“From the different shapes, forms, barks, blossoms and leaves, to uncovering some of their stories and history such as when they were planted – there's something fascinating to share about each of the featured trees.”

The Tree Walk was originally set up in the parkland before the pandemic and the team have since given it a makeover with new engraved slates (created by local Stratford-based company MakeAndRepair.co.uk), a revised route and a new leaflet.“Some of these veteran trees are over 300 years old, imagine the stories they could tell and the changes they’ve seen.” Judy continues.

Some of the trees at Charlecote are over 300 years old. Photo by Jana Eastwood

“Many of them are kept alive through careful monitoring and considered maintenance work, and of course we couldn’t do any of this work without the help from our supporters and visitors.

"This Tree Walk is a celebration of everyone working together to look after nature, beauty and history.”

The self-led walk is available for free, on weekdays (admission applies) and allows visitors to discover the different species of trees planted at Charlecote and their histories, featuring some species from Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown’s time influencing the parkland’s design.

The parkland at Charlecote is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm). Booking not needed.

The Tree walk is available in visitor reception and is free to do but an admission price to the parkland applies.