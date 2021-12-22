Volunteer who has supported victims of sexual abuse in Leamington and Warwick for more than 30 years is recognised for her kindness

Muna Chauhan with Robert Lee, Corporate Partner at Wright Hassall.

A volunteer who has supported victims of sexual abuse in Leamington and further afield for more than 30 years has been recognised for her work.

Muna Chauhan has received a £175 donation to be given to a charity of her choice as part of Wright Hassall’s 175 Acts of Kindness campaign.

The law firm, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, has been asking the public to nominate members of the community who have gone above and beyond to support others and Muna fit the bill perfectly.

She combines a wide range of voluntary work with her role as development co-ordinator at Safeline, a charity which works to prevent sexual abuse and support those affected.

She works to raise funds and awareness to support men, women and children who are victims of or are vulnerable to sexual abuse in Leamington, Warwick and Stratford.

The funds donated by Wright Hassall equate to roughly five hours of child counselling as part of Safeline’s national support network.

Muna said: “It was a real shock to be named as the latest winner as there have been so many incredible Acts of Kindness shared since the start of the year.

“The funds will make a real difference to the life of a child who is being supported by Safeline, so I am extremely grateful for the nomination and for being selected.

“The 175 Acts of Kindness campaign has come at a crucial time for local charities who have not been able to get out and fundraise as they normally would, and will make a huge difference in raising their profile.

“I have followed Wright Hassall’s phenomenal work in the community for a number of years now.

"The firm has been at the heart of the community and has done plenty to give back in the past, so it is a real honour to be highlighted as part of this initiative.”

Muna has also worked extensively with Zoë's Place Baby Hospice, and is a voluntary trustee for Ekta-Unity, which promotes better health and wellbeing for older people from ethnically diverse communities.

She also represents the Hindu community in Coventry and Warwickshire as part of Near Neighbours, a charity which helps to build relationships within and across local communities, and gives up her time to volunteer for Langar Aid, serving food and lending an ear to people who are homeless in the area.

Robert Lee, corporate partner at Wright Hassall, said: “Muna has shown an astonishing commitment to voluntary work, focussed primarily in Coventry and Warwickshire but also supporting national and international causes.