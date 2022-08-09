Volunteers at Leamington festival site during Commonwealth Games help promote attractions and businesses

The Royal Pump Room Gardens in Leamington was one of 10 festival sites hosting athletes and supporters as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and four volunteers from Shakespeare’s England helped visitors explore the site and the rest of the town.

Chief executive of Shakespeare’s England, Helen Peters, was joined by digital marketing manager Darren Tosh, content and digital marketing executive Sian Smith, and business development manager Vicki Zamudio at the festival site in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group also lent a hand to help Bowls England host pop-up bowls tournament in the gardens, including on the day that Team England picked up a host of Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls medals across the road in Victoria Park, claiming Gold in the Men’s Triples, Silver in the Men’s Pairs and Bronze in the Para Men’s Pairs.

Shakespeare’s England digital marketing manager Darren Tosh, chief executive Helen Peters, content and digital marketing executive Sian Smith and business development manager Vicki Zamudio with John Cockcroft, chief executive of Bowls England (centre) at the Leamington Commonwealth Games festival site. Photo supplied

Helen said: “It’s been fantastic to experience the buzz in Leamington with the Commonwealth Games in full swing and a privilege to be a part of a huge couple of weeks for the region.

“With the festival site at the Pump Room Gardens and Lawn Bowls in Victoria Park, the Commonwealth Games really came to life in Leamington.