Volunteers at Samaritans will be handing out free tea bags to commuters in Warwick, Stratford and Leamington on 'Brew Monday'

Volunteers at Samaritans will be handing out free tea bags to commuters at stations in Warwickshire on 'Brew Monday' (January 17).

The third Monday in January is known as 'Blue Monday', the day that’s been dubbed the most depressing day of the year after too many New Year resolutions have failed, diet and exercise plans have collapsed, huge credit card bills are piling up and the January weather is such a challenge.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers are encouraging the community to have a cuppa and a catch up with those they care about during the charity’s annual Brew Monday campaign

Samaritan volunteers with a member of British Rail staff at Leamington Railway Station during a previous 'Blue Monday'. Photo supplied

Stratford volunteers will join station staff on Monday January 17 to giving out tea bags and talking to passengers about the importance of reaching out and providing listening tips to commuters at stations in Warwick, Stratford and Leamington.

The Samaritans is also reminding everyone to check in on friends, family or colleagues.

Branch director Virginia von Malachowski wants people to check on their friends and loved ones. She said: “As we experience another winter in these difficult times, we are encouraging people to look out for their family, friends and work colleagues and be that listening ear they might just need.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday morning or Thursday night, or whatever you’re drinking. If you’re sharing a drink and listening, you’re making a difference to someone’s day.”

“We’re really looking forward to being at the local stations to talk to passengers and are so thankful to the rail industry for their support.”