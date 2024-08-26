Volunteers help fill the hunger gap in Rugby with Olympic themed summer of fun activities and meals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community group who support families in Rugby have just completed an amazing Olympic themed summer of fun activities and delicious meals, helping to fill the hunger gap.

Make Lunch is a group led by volunteers from St Oswald's Church and other communities who provide holiday activities and food for families in need in the local area.

The sessions ran over four weeks of the summer and included a day trip to Rutland Water, where the families were able to have a great time splashing in the water, making sandcastles and having an exciting game of crazy golf.

The sessions were based St Matthew's Bloxam School for the third year running thanks to Mrs Timson, the headteacher and her team. Activities have ranged from making friendship bracelets and badge making to cricket and party games. There was also a preloved Pop Up Swap Shop where the families and volunteers were able to bring in toys, books, and children’s clothes that they no longer needed and exchange them for something different.

On The Deck Pizzeria kindly donated all of their time and ingredients to enable the families to make their own pizzas from scratch and watch them being cooked in a purpose built pizza oven.

Make Lunch coordinator Alex Norton is so thankful for all the funding and support received to help with these sessions and the kindness of the volunteers who ensure this can happen, saying: “We have had an amazing time with our wonderful families and have been able to offer a variety of fun filled activities thanks to Warwickshire County Council HAF and Community Funding and also additional support from TLG, who provided extra funding to support our day trip this year”.

Alex said: "We are overwhelmed by the kindness of the On The Deck team who made this final day something really special for everyone and a great celebration for the end of our summer sessions.

"Make Lunch has been a perfect example of community support and bringing everyone together in a welcoming and caring environment where all are welcome."