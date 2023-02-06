Volunteers help plant nearly 250 trees on Warwickshire's longest greenway

Volunteers have helped plant nearly 250 trees and shrubs along Warwickshire’s longest greenway over the last three months.

The Sustrans have planted 247 native British tree species and shrubs on along the greenway, which is part of a disused railway between Offchurch and Long Itchington.

Those planted included English oak, field maple and small-leaved lime.

Volunteers have helped plant nearly 250 trees and shrubs along Warwickshire’s longest greenway over the last three months. Photo supplied

More than two thirds of the trees were planted by a team of 11 volunteers.

The volunteers were also provided with a ‘welfare van’ giving them access to a warm space and toilet facilities.

The new £5.1m path between Offchurch and Long Itchington is known locally as the ‘Lias Line’ and opened to the public in July 2022. It is 4.2km of off-road track for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

Since it opened, Sustrans has continued to work alongside local community volunteers to help enhance the space besides the route.

Named after the stone buried beneath it, the Lias Line closed in 1985 after 134 years of transporting minerals and passengers.

Along with residents, Sustrans wanted to repurpose the space for many years.

The last phase of the works will close a 120m gap at the western end of the scheme later this year. This will enable Sustrans to divert Route 41 of the National Cycle Network from a nearby road onto the off-road track.

As part of the construction project, Sustrans worked with Warwickshire County Council’s ecology and landscape team to build wetland areas to encourage great crested newts.

They also installed bat boxes and are working closely with Warwickshire Butterfly Conservation group to improve the habitat for the common blue butterfly.

The species of trees planted by the volunteers will help to enhance local biodiversity and contribute towards Sustrans’ 30-year biodiversity improvement plan to help enhance wildlife on the National Cycle Network.

Commenting on the planting initiative Tom Aplin, Sustrans volunteer co-ordinator, Midlands and East, said: “Although the bulk of the construction has been completed, we’ll carry on supporting the community, helping them to continue the amazing improvements which have been made on the Lias Line.

"We’re already planning more events and we are always keen to hear from people wanting to get involved.

"I would particularly like to thank Long Itchington Parish Council for their help and support. They’re strong advocates for their community and their support is crucial to ensuring the long-term sustainability of this greenway”.

Sustrans are custodians of the National Cycle Network, which spans 12,000 miles of signed cycling routes including over 5,000 miles of traffic-free paths.

The work to improve the Lias Line has been led by Sustrans as part of ‘Paths For Everyone’.

It is an England-wide programme, supported by the Department for Transport, to enhance the National Cycle Network and achieve the charity’s vision of making active travel safer and more accessible.

The improvements were largely funded through a government grant, supplemented by further money raised from the British Horse Society, Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council and Rugby District Council.