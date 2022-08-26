Volunteers in Lutterworth praised for their ‘dedication and selflessness’

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Richard Hurwood presents the award to John Warren, chair of trustees

Volunteers at the Lutterworth Community Transport have been praised for their amazing work.

The charity provides transport services to the residents of Lutterworth, Broughton Astley and the surrounding villages using cars and minibuses driven by volunteers.

Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hurwood visited the volunteers at a special lunch on Tuesday to present them with a Platinum Jubilee Business and Community Award on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant.

Mr Hurwood praised the dedication and selflessness of the volunteers and their partners and thanked them on behalf of the community for their efforts, particularly during the pandemic where they kept the service running to transport people to vaccination hubs and to urgent medical appointments.

Manager Graeme Thomson said: “It is fantastic that the hard work of our volunteers and their partners has been recognised with this award.”