Volunteers make £5,000 fundraising appeal to expand community woodland area in Leamington

Some of the Friends of Foundry Wood Trustees and Network Rail staff on the sidings.

Volunteers who look after an area of community woodland in Leamington are appealing for £5,000 to help them expand the area.

The Friends of Foundry Wood are currently in negotiations with Network Rail to lease the disused railway sidings to the south of the wood off Princes Drive but need the money to cover legal and other costs and people's help to make it happen.

The group have said: "By leasing the land, we will be able to protect it from future developments and allow improvements to the habitat and biodiversity with trees and wildflowers for wildlife to flourish.

"Most of the area is covered with self-seeded silver birch trees and buddleia growing on the track beds of the former railway sidings.

"Once we have the lease, we will ensure the area is secure and that it can be safely accessed before opening it up to the public.

"Our aim is to conserve this much-valued green space for local wildlife and heritage interest."

The wood will be decorated for Halloween with activities taking place on Saturday October 30 and Sunday October 31 from 10am to 4pm on each day.

There will be an animal trail, a spooky bat tunnel and a giant web on which people can hang hand-made spiders.

Entry is free and no booking is required.