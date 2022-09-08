Volunteers needed to help Warwickshire Rotarians at their food packing event this weekend

Rotarians in south Warwickshire will be doing their bit to help tackle world hunger this weekend with the return of their food packing initiative in partnership with Feed The Hungry.

It will be all hands on deck when members of The Rotary Clubs of Warwick, Southam, Leamington, Kenilworth, Rugby and Henley-in-Arden join volunteers from Feed The Hungry charity and others, to pack nearly 30,000 meals to be sent to children in Africa.

Photo shows the last food packing event in 2019 when 30,000 meals were packed and 369 kilos of food was donated to Trussell Trust. Photo supplied

It marks a welcome return for the initiative after two years and organisers are inviting as many people as possible to lend their support, at King Henry VIII School in Coventry, on Saturday (September 10) filling roles including packers, admin staff and car park marshals.

Jasminder Dhaliwal, of Heart of England Rotary, said: “We at Rotary District 1060 decided to help tackle the problem with local organisations. We believe in service, so a meal packing event where Rotarians and the local community could physically take part was ideal.

“Several clubs fundraised to get the money for the meals and then help pack them to send to Africa for their school feeding programme.

“Rotary is working hard to reduce Hunger in the UK and overseas. 821 million people in the world don’t get the food they need.”

Feed The Hungry is an international charity which works to reduce world hunger by establishing feeding programs following disaster relief operations in 21 different countries worldwide.

With its partner organisations, since 1987, they have globally assist in feeding more than 420,000 children every day in 25 countries.

Gwyn Williams, international operations director for Feed The Hungry, said: “Packing meals together as a community or school is an awesome experience not to be missed; but its more than that, and we would like to thank Heart of England Rotary and the students at King Henry VIII School in becoming World changers for thousands of children.”

Donations will also be invited on the day for volunteers of Trussell Trust foodbankk

The Warwickshire Rotary clubs will also be joined by clubs in Birmingham, Coventry and Redditch.